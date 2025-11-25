‘Really incredible’: Road to Responsibility gets $10K after Boston25 coverage during shutdown

BRAINTREE, MASS. — Back in October, the non-profit organization Road to Responsibility faced pressure after SNAP benefits were cut during the government shutdown.

Matthew Carrara says Boston25’s coverage touched his heart and on Tuesday he made a really big gesture and invited our crews for the wholesome moment.

Carrara was welcomed with open arms and big cheers as he greeted staff and the RTR family with a big check for $10,000.

“When you hear about these stories at a high level on the news it doesn’t resonate locally but when I saw your story and I saw this organization I knew that I wanted to do something,” said Carrara.

“My parent company in St. Louis has a foundation, so I wrote in and requested ten thousand dollars to donate to Road to Responsibility, and it got approved instantly.”

Non-profits like RTR receive federal funding reimbursement every month to keep individuals with disabilities fed, so SNAP benefit cuts during the government shutdown ultimately cost them thousands.

“What it really means is that it shows our people that other folks care and it connected them even more the community that we’re in and that makes a huge difference,” said President and CEO of RTR Chris White.

“I am a firm believer that if you have the ability to give back either in time, volunteering, mentoring or donations you should do it whenever possible,” said Carrara.

