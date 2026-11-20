NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — A rare corpse flower drew crowds to a botanical garden in Northampton on Thursday, where visitors came to catch a glimpse and a whiff of a massive, foul-smelling bloom.

Smith College’s amorphophallus titanum, more commonly known as the corpse flower, bloomed on Wednesday.

The massive flower blooms once every seven to 10 years.

Some visitors said they could not help but smell the plant.

“It wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be. It definitely smells,” said Kara Thornton. “Not a nice odor. Maybe garbage.”

College staff said they have had five blooms in the last eight years.

The school said the bloom has already started to fold up.

It is unclear when the next corpse flower will bloom.

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