Quincy Animal Shelter hosts fundraiser in partnership with newly remodeled pizza & gelato shop

QUINCY, Mass. — Lots of smiles and tail wags on Wednesday after the newly renovated Boardwalk Pizza and Donato’s Gelato at Marina Bay hosted a fundraiser for the Quincy Animal Shelter.

The event presented an opportunity for animal lovers to meet and potentially adopt several dogs from the shelter, including Phil, a 10-year-old mixed breed who is recovering from severe hernia surgery after being found a stray.

“Pup cups” were provided for the dogs and pizza and gelato from Donato’s were provided for the owners.

“Today’s event was a beautiful reminder of the power of community,” Quincy Animal Shelter President Sandra Sines said. “We’re grateful for the support and the opportunity to showcase our adoptable dogs.”

The fundraiser was highlighted with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the remodeled pizza and gelato shop, as well as Karson Tager from Karson & Kennedy Morning Mix 104.1 emceeing the event. Reverend Jack Ahern also provided pet owners the opportunity to have their animals blessed.

“We’re thrilled to support the Quincy Animal Shelter and celebrate the grand opening of our newly renovated space,” said Donato Frattaroli Sr., owner of Victory Point Italian Restaurant and Bar. “It’s wonderful to see the community come together for such a worthy cause.”

Quincy Mayor Tom Koch and City Councilor Scott Campbell also attended Wednesday’s event.

For more information about the Quincy Animal Shelter and how to get involved, click here.

