Quiet ambition: Work goals that work for you & the company

Orlando, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Six years into a new decade, and the workplace looks very different.

From quiet quitting to quiet firing, many employees are rethinking what success really means. But not all “quiet” work trends are negative.

A growing movement called quiet ambition is shifting how people approach their careers without lowering performance.

Maybe it’s time for a different approach. Instead of climbing the traditional corporate ladder, more workers are embracing what’s called quiet ambition.

Quiet ambition means defining success on your own terms.

“I think that if you come to work and you bring your full self and then you’re working as hard as you can be, you know the best at what you’re doing, great things are going to happen,” said John Crossman, CEO of Crossman Career Builders.

It’s about working toward goals that matter to you, while still doing your job well. Experts suggest thinking about what energizes you at work and what drains you. Then build one big goal for the year, like moving into leadership or learning a new skill, and create small steps to get there. And find a supporter who will help you problem-solve along the way, asking what’s getting in your way instead of why you didn’t do it.

“You’re a great employee if you’re you, and you’re healthy, and you can be around. That’s good for every bottom line,” explained Crossman.

Building quiet ambition takes time. Start by asking yourself: would you still want this goal if no one else knew about it? If the answer is yes, you’re probably on the right path. Experts say when employees prioritize well-being and purpose, it can actually boost performance, not hurt it.

Contributors to this news report include: Marcy Wilder, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.

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Sources:

https://www.worklife.news/culture/quiet-ambition/

https://fortune.com/2023/04/16/americans-enter-quiet-ambition-era/

https://www.forbes.com/sites/carolinecastrillon/2026/01/12/how-to-set-smarter-career-goals-in-2026-without-burning-out/

https://www.forbes.com/sites/carolinecastrillon/2026/01/12/how-to-set-smarter-career-goals-in-2026-without-burning-out/

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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