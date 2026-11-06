Patriots’ TreVeyon Henderson reveals hospitalization after mystery medical emergency

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson, who has not played since Oct. 22, says he was recently hospitalized for several days after experiencing an unexpected medical emergency involving unexplained neurological symptoms.

Henderson addressed his condition in a statement shared on Friday, saying he underwent extensive medical testing and evaluation while in the hospital.

“While the results of my comprehensive medical testing have come back positive and reassuring, the cause of this remains unknown and unexplainable,” Henderson said.

Henderson said the symptoms have affected his strength, coordination, and some physical functions.

He plans to continue working with specialists and physical therapists as he focuses on his recovery.

“I am committed to doing everything necessary to return to full health,” Henderson said. “My health and long-term well-being remain my foremost priorities.”

Henderson also thanked his wife, family and loved ones, the New England Patriots organization, his agent, medical team and teammates for their support.

He also leaned on his faith, referencing Romans 8:28, and thanked those who have offered prayers and encouragement during his recovery.

Henderson and his wife are asking for continued prayers and privacy.

“We respectfully ask for continued prayers and privacy as we focus on my health and recovery,” Henderson said.

Henderson did not provide a timeline for a return.

He didn’t play in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins and has been ruled out for Week 9’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

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