Punisher skull logo with apparent Donald Trump hair projected on Hanson water tower

HANSON, Mass. — Hanson’s ongoing dispute involving political images being displayed on the town’s water tower took a turn on Wednesday night.

Following Donald Trump’s presidential election win, an image of a red “Punisher” skull with what appears to be a Trump hairstyle could be seen on the side of the tower.

A spokesperson for the town said they had “no further comment” regarding the most recent incident. Crews showed up with lights to flood out the image.

Donald Trump as The Punisher was projected on the Hanson water tower tonight before the town put these lights up. #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/ctCLAtqxUB — Adam Liberatore (@bostonTVguy) November 7, 2024

Town officials previously stated the ongoing projections resulted in “undue financial burden” and a “number of inappropriate and vulgar phone calls and emails” to town offices.

In an effort to deter the homeowner, Hanson brought in bright lights to flood out the message.

Daily fines of $100 and a “cease and desist” letter were also previously issued.

It’s unclear if those fines will continue as a result of Wednesday night’s projection.

Police say displaying the images is not a crime because it isn’t causing property damage and it’s not trespassing because it’s being projected from private property.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group