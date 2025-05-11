Authorities identify man found dead inside Lynnfield home

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — Authorities have identified the man found dead inside a Lynnfield home.

On Friday night, around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a 911 call at a home on Lookout Terrace. Upon arrival, officers found Timothy O’Neil, 55, of Lynnfield with apparent trauma.

O’Neil was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities say there is not believed to be any wider threat to the public at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Lynnfield Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to Tucker’s office, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

