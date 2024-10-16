Political ad debate shining bright in Hanson

Bright lights continue to shine on a water tower in Hanson, it’s all to flood out a Trump ad projected onto the water tower from a man living nearby.

Now the town is fining the resident $100 a day. The town says it first was made aware of the projection on Friday.

The town wants to make it clear that it does not endorse candidates for any office from any political party.

Nor does the town allow political signs to be displayed on municipal property, but there is a gray area---the resident is using a projector that is in their backyard.

As Hanson town officials worked to create a cease and desist order, they issued the daily fine until the projection stopped. The town has pulled in other resources, such as highway department employees to shine a spotlight on the tower to try and dim the projection. We talked with people over the weekend in Hanson to see how they felt about this.

“I think it’s certainly creative if that’s who he’s supporting,” said Dorran Prescott.

“May the best person win that’s all we can say do all the advertising you can and hope you get the votes,” said Virginia Costley.

The town adds while residents have the right to free speech, the resident’s actions might be a bigger cost to taxpayers. The town has since added additional flood lights and also is paying attorney fees on what to do about this issue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group