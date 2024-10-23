Dispute with Hanson resident over Trump water tower sign causing ‘undue financial burden,’ town says

HANSON, Mass. — Hanson’s ongoing dispute with a homeowner’s “Trump 2024″ political image projection on a water tower has resulted in “undue financial burden” and a “number of inappropriate and vulgar phone calls and emails,” town officials said.

During an executive session meeting on Tuesday night, the Hanson Select Board “decided to leave measures” in place to prevent the political sign from being projected onto the water tower, according to officials.

The owner of a home on High Street placed a projector on top of a storage container in their backyard earlier this month, projecting Trump 2024 on the white water tower upon sundown.

In an effort to deter the homeowner from projecting the political image, Hanson brought in bright lights to flood out the message and started issuing daily fines of $100.

“The town of Hanson does not endorse any political candidate, party, or platform in any election,” the Hanson Select Board said in a statement. “Town bylaws prohibit the display of political symbols or signage on government property, and the town is duty-bound to enforce the bylaws.”

The town later delivered a cease-and-desist letter to the resident in question and the image has not appeared since, but the individual allegedly declined to agree in writing that they would not project the image onto the water tower again.

Hanson water tower

“This has locked the town into an unfortunate stalemate, and to avoid an on-again, off-again cycle, the Hanson Select Board has decided to leave measures in place to dim the projection until further notice,” officials explained.

Hanson officials called the lingering saga “deeply unfortunate and unnecessary,” noting that town employees have been the targets of threats and harassment.

“The unnecessary situation endured by the town of Hanson by a single resident trying to make a political statement has not only caused an undue financial burden on the town but it has resulted in at least one threat sent in a voicemail toward a town official and a number of inappropriate and vulgar phone calls and email messages to town employees who are just doing their jobs,” the Hanson Select Board said.

The Hanson Select Board doesn’t believe the phone calls and messages are from within the town, but said the situation is “nonetheless concerning.”

The town is hopeful that the homeowner will “put an end to this matter without delay.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

