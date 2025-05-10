Homicide investigation underway after man found dead inside Lynnfield home

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside of a Lynnfield home, authorities say.

On Friday night, May 9, Lynnfield police responded to a 911 call to a home on Lookout Terrace.

Upon arrival, officers located a 55-year-old male suffering apparent trauma. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Lynnfield police, alongside Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s office, are currently investigating the incident.

There is no further information available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group