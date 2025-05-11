East Boston man wins $2 million Mass. State Lottery instant ticket grand prize

BOSTON — Orley Espinosa is one lucky guy.

Espinosa, a resident of Revere, is the $2 million grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s“$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game, lottery officials said in a statement on Friday, May 9.

Lottery officials said he chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $1,300,000 before taxes.

Espinosa told lottery officials that he plans on using his winnings to help his family.

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven, 14 Maverick Square in East Boston.

The store will receive a $20,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

