Milton priest dies after bicycle collision with SUV

MILTON, Mass. — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Milton earlier in the week.

According to the Norfolk County DA’s office, Father James B Doran, 68, of Milton was taken to a Boston trauma center following the collision and was pronounced dead on Friday night.

The crash happened on Blue Hill Avenue near the Blue Hills Trailside Museum just before 12:45 p.m., according to the Milton Police Department.

The driver of the SUV, an 85-year-old man from Hyde Park, was not reported injured, according to DA Morrissey and Milton Police Chief John King.

Father Doran was a member of the Oblates of the Virgin Mary at the St. Joseph Retreat House in Milton.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

