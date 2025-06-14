Public health officials say that person with measles visited Boston

BOSTON — The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is informing the public that a person with measles has visited Boston.

Officials say that the individual was in Boston between the dates of June 7 and June 8. In that time frame, the individual visited several places while infected, including:

Westin Boston Seaport District Hotel (including restaurants in the hotel) between 5:30 pm on Saturday, June 7, and 1:30 pm on Sunday, June 8

The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, between 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm on Sunday, June 8

Logan Airport Terminal C between 5:00 pm and 11:15 pm on Sunday, June 8

The person then flew on JetBlue Flight 639 to Miami, which departed at 9:12 pm.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that gives flu-like symptoms, including cough, high fever, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, followed by a red, blotchy rash that spreads from the face to the rest of the body.

Typically when a person who has contracted the virus can spread the disease through breathing, sneezing, and coughing.

“This case of measles highlights the importance of obtaining the MMR vaccine to protect ourselves and our community. The MMR vaccine is highly effective at preventing measles infection and also protects against mumps and rubella,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “Children should receive the vaccine at 12-15 months of age and again before kindergarten to ensure strong immunity. Children who are at least 6 months old who are traveling internationally should receive an early dose of vaccine before traveling. It is never too late for children or adults to get the measles vaccine and for the vaccine to be effective, even if they are past the age recommended by doctors.”

The DPH is working to help identify those who may have been exposed to the virus. Those who were exposed should contact their health care provider immediately and monitor for symptoms for at least 21 days, and avoid public places.

According to the DPH, the measles vaccination is 93%-97% effective in preventing measles and protecting against severe disease. In Suffolk County, 94% of children have been fully vaccinated against measles, according to DPH data. Vaccinated individuals are at low risk of contracting measles.

Health officials urge people who do not know their immunization status to get vaccinated with at least one dose of the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine.

For more information on measles, visit Boston.gov/measles

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

