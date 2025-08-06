Toxic algae bloom found in Brookline Reservoir, people and pets urged to stay away from water

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Town officials have issued a public health advisory after a blue-green algae bloom known as cyanobacteria has been found in the Brookline Reservoir.

“These blooms can produce toxins that may pose health risks to both people and pets,” town officials said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

“Effective immediately, access to the water is restricted until further notice,” officials said.

Access to the water will remain restricted until two consecutive weekly water samples confirm that algae levels are below the state’s safety threshold, officials said.

The public is strongly advised to:

Avoid contact with the water and areas with visible algae, including the shoreline.

Keep pets away from the water — no swimming or drinking.

Refrain from fishing.

Rinse off immediately if contact with the water occurs.

The current algae bloom may cause the Reservoir water to appear cloudy or discolored, often with a blue-green tint.

Algae blooms may resemble pea soup or look similar to spilled paint in water, officials said. These visual signs indicate the potential presence of harmful toxins and should be avoided.

A toxic algae bloom is shown. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Blue-green algae exposure can cause skin, eye, or respiratory irritation in humans and gastrointestinal symptoms if ingested.

Ingesting a significant amount of blue-green algae can lead to liver or neurological damage, officials said. Young children may be especially vulnerable.

In pets — particularly dogs — ingesting contaminated water or algae can be harmful and, in some cases, potentially fatal, officials said.

Even if dogs do not consume the water, they can become seriously ill from licking contaminated fur, officials said.

Symptoms may include vomiting, drooling, staggering or seizures. Anyone experiencing symptoms after contact should consult a healthcare provider or veterinarian immediately.

The Brookline Public Health Department, in collaboration with the Parks and Open Space Division, will continue to monitor the Reservoir for visible signs of algae.

Signs will be posted at all Reservoir entry points, officials said.

Regular updates will be provided on the town’s website and the public health department’s website.

For more information, call the Brookline Public Health Department at 617-730-2300.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group