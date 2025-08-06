Toxic cyanobacteria found in six ponds in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A toxic algae bloom known as cyanobacteria has been found in six ponds in Plymouth, officials said.

Public health officials are warning people and pets to stay away from the water bodies.

Cyanobacteria blooms have been found in Clear Pond, Big Sandy Pond, Russell Mill Pond, Billington Sea, Little Herring Pond and Great Herring Pond, officials said.

The toxins can be dangerous to people, pets and wildlife, officials said. Specifically for pets, exposure can be deadly.

Also Wednesday, Brookline town officials issued a public health advisory for the toxic algae in the Brookline Reservoir.

Human exposure may result in gastrointestinal symptoms, skin irritation and neurological and/or liver issues, health officials said.

If you are exposed to cyanobacteria blooms, it is recommended to shower as soon as possible and wash your clothing.

Contact your healthcare provider if you experience any symptoms.

For more information and updates, visit the town of Plymouth website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

