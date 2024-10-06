Pro-Palestinian protestors halt traffic on Storrow Drive ahead of anniversary of Oct. 7 Hamas attack

BOSTON — Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators temporarily blocked traffic on Storrow Drive in Boston on Sunday during an emotional rally on the eve of the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel.

Monday, Oct. 7, marks one year since the Hamas attack on Israel that led to the subsequent war in Gaza.

What started as an organized protest at the Parkman Bandstand on the Boston Common on Sunday afternoon quickly unraveled as thousands moved onto Storrow Drive, walking through traffic with signs in hand and locking arms so cars couldn’t get by.

The protestors are calling for an end to the war in Gaza, which started when more than 1,200 Israelis were killed and hundreds more were taken hostage in a Hammas attack during a music festival in Gaza one year ago Monday.

In an Instagram post, Jewish Voice For Peace Boston wrote, “Thousands taking to Storrow Drive in Boston demanding the US end the genocide and stop arming Israel! One year of genocide and one year of mass mobilizations to oppose Zionism!”

A Massachusetts State Police spokesman said the department was “aware of and currently monitoring a large gathering of demonstrators in Boston.”

State police also confirmed that the group was obstructing Storrow Drive near the Hatch Shell before moving toward the State House and the Boston Common.

“For the safety of motorists, pedestrians, and demonstrators, officials are diverting traffic from the area,” the spokesman said. “We remain in close coordination with local and state partners to maintain public safety and the constitutional rights of assembly and free speech.”

Prior to the moving rally, many gathered at the Boston Common, chanting, holding signs, protesting, and calling for an end to the war.

“We are trying to shine a light on a year of genocide, what’s happening now is beyond any acceptable measures, it’s pure aggression, a lot of killing and now the expansion into Lebanon and other places,” said Fawaz Abusharkh, Founder, Boston Coalition for Palestine.

Abusharkh said the group organized Saturday’s protest at the bandstand. One group in attendance was the Jewish Voice for Peace Boston Chapter which said more than 40 groups attended the protest.

“We are an anti-Zionist organization because we see Zionism as anti-human rights as racist and we don’t see it as protecting and keeping Jews safe we see it putting everyone in danger and we think Jewish people will be safe when Palestinian people are safe,” said Eli Gerzon, Volunteer, Jewish Voice For Peace Boston Chapter.

Rabbi Marc Baker is the President and CEO of Combined Jewish Philanthropies, a non-profit organization in Massachusetts representing the Jewish community.

“We need to continue to grieve together to support one another and to allow this moment not to divide us but to bring us together,” said Baker.

He said people protesting during this time makes him angry.

“The human toll of this past year has been awful when I hear about protests on Oct. 7 I feel sad I feel and outraged this feels like a time to remember those who were brutally murdered to keep Israelis in their hearts and minds,” he said.

