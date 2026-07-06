Prizes for 7 different Massachusetts Lottery games soon to expire

BOSTON — If you have a lottery ticket that launched between 2022 and 2024, the chance to cash in your winnings may be coming to an end.

Prizes for seven different Massachusetts State Lottery scratch tickets are set to expire soon, lottery officials said Wednesday. Six games are ending in July, while one ends in August.

All claims for prizes must be submitted to the Mass Lottery before 5 p.m. on the Last Day to Redeem dates.

Check when your ticket expires below.

Unclaimed Tickets Chart

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