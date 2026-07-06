Police searching for suspects after recklessly driven U-Haul truck abandoned in Mass. town

STURBRIDGE, Mass. — There is a heavy police presence in a central Massachusetts community on Monday morning amid an active search for two people who ditched a U-Haul truck after they nearly caused several head-on crashes, authorities said.

The investigation is unfolding in the area of New Boston Road and Walker Road in the Worcester County town of Sturbridge.

According to the Sturbridge Police Department, the investigation began after authorities received multiple reports of a U-Haul truck being driven in an “extremely reckless manner.”

Witnesses reported the vehicle passing in no-passing zones and nearly causing several head-on crashes.

Police say the driver and passenger abandoned the truck and ran from the scene before officers arrived.

Officers are searching for a man wearing a white T-shirt and a woman wearing a white tank top with a tattoo on her left shoulder

Residents should expect a significant police presence in the area, including K-9 units assisting in the search.

At this time, authorities say there is no information indicating a threat to the public. However, residents are being asked to avoid the area while the investigation remains active.

Anyone who sees individuals matching the descriptions is urged not to approach them. Instead, contact the Sturbridge Police Department at 508-347-2525 or call 911 in an emergency.

Police said updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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