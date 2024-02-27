Prisoner back in custody after escaping transport van during traffic jam on I-95 in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. — A prisoner who escaped from a transport van in Waltham on Monday prompted a large search by multiple law enforcement agencies Monday night.

Around 6 p.m., the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department informed Massachusetts State Police that one of their prisoners had broken out from a transport vehicle while sitting in traffic on Interstate 95 southbound near Exit 41, according to an MSP spokesperson.

Authorities confirmed after 7 p.m. that the prisoner, Victor De Moura-Pereira, 20, of Framingham, was taken into custody in the area of Second Avenue and Bear Hill Road in Waltham.

Prisoner who escaped from transport vehicle in Waltham taken into custody, police say

“I noticed immediately that he’s wearing handcuffs and I look a little more carefully and it’s like heavy-duty shackles and like a chain around his waist,” Sam, who had just gotten off work at the MSPCA Veterinary Hospital in Waltham, said of De Moura-Pereira. “I think he was asking to get in my truck or get in my van, and I kind of just threw my hands up and was like ‘I’m not helping you man, I can’t help you, I can’t help you.’”

De Moura-Pereira then asked for a cigarette and Sam says he gave him one, and then he saw the man hide by a dumpster in the parking lot.

Sam added that when he was far enough away, he was able to quietly call 911.

“I actually walked around to the other side of my truck and leaned in like pretending I’m grabbing something and just told my dad, there’s a dangerous dude next to me you know, I gotta go,” Sam explained

Officials say Moura-Pereira was arrested on Sunday by Framingham police on multiple counts of assault and battery on an officer.

Moura-Pereira has been transferred to the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement as he is currently subject to a detainer placed on him by that agency, state police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Prisoner who escaped from transport vehicle in Waltham taken into ICE custody, police say

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group