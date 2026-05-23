BRAINTREE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after an MBTA commuter rail and a car collided in Braintree.

Traffic advisory: Authorities investigating after MBTA train collides with car in Braintree

According to Braintree police, the incident occurred at Commerce Drive Crossing on Grove Street.

At this time, traffic is currently being diverted down Columbian Street at Crossroads Pub, while Weymouth police are shutting down West Street.

At the scene, a car can be seen heavily damaged and on its side in a borrow pit. It is unclear if there have been any injuries at this time.

Traffic advisory: Authorities investigating after MBTA train collides with car in Braintree

Police ask that you avoid the area.

The MBTA also announced that the Kingston Line Train has been delayed due to police activity.

Kingston Line Train 6031 (5:20 PM from South Station) is stopped at Braintree and is 10-20 minutes behind schedule due to police activity on the right of way. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) May 23, 2026

Transit police are currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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