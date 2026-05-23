Secret Service shoots person near White House, bystander also shot, law enforcement official says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service shot a person near the White House on Saturday, and a bystander also was shot, a law enforcement official said.

Both individuals were said to be in critical condition, according to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation.

Journalists working at the White House on Saturday reported hearing a series of gunshots and were told to seek shelter inside the press briefing room.

On X, the Secret Service said it was “aware of reports of shots fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW” - one block from the White House - and was “working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground.” It said it will have an update shortly.

We are aware of reports of shots fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW and are working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. — U.S. Secret Service Office of Communications (@SecretSvcSpox) May 23, 2026

In a social media post, FBI Director Kash Patel said officers were responding to shots fired and said he would “update the public as we’re able.”

President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time.

In a post shared on X, Selina Wang, the senior White House correspondent for ABC News, shared dramatic video of the moment she said she heard what “sounded like dozens of gunshots” and ducked for cover. Writing that she had been performing a task that reporters at the White House do day in and day out - filming themselves on a cellphone, for a social media post - Wang’s video shows her speaking for a few seconds about Trump’s statements earlier Saturday about a potential Iran deal.

0 of 8 White House Lockdown U.S. Secret Service Police observe from the roof of the White House, Saturday, May 23, 2026, in Washington, after reports of shots fired near the White House. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) White House Lockdown Evidence markers are seen on a crime scene after police responded to reports of shots fired near the White House, Saturday, May 23, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP Photo/Alex Brandon) White House Lockdown Police and members of the Secret Service stand near an EMS truck after blocking streets around the White House, Saturday, May 23, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP Photo/Alex Brandon) White House Lockdown An EMS kit and gloves are pictured on the ground near law enforcement where police and Secret Service blocked streets around the White House, Saturday, May 23, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Trump A member of the Secret Service stops journalist from leaving the White House, Saturday, May 23, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Trump Police and members of the Secret Service block streets around the White House, Saturday, May 23, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Trump A member of the Secret Service stops journalist from leaving the White House, Saturday, May 23, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

As the sounds of gunfire are heard in the background, Wang’s eyes grow wider, and she ducks down in the media tent, which is among those situated in a line along the White House driveway where broadcasters film their reports. On X, Wang’s video had been shared thousands of times as of Saturday evening, and viewed at least 3 million times.

The Metropolitan Police Department said on its X Account that the Secret Service was working the scene and cautioned people to avoid. The scene is near where a gunman ambushed two members of the West Virginia National Guard last November.

U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died from her wounds. Andrew Wolfe, then 24, was critically wounded. Rahmanullah Lakanwal has been charged in that incident.

The gunfire Saturday comes nearly a month after what law enforcement authorities said was an attempted assassination of the president on April 25 as he attended the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at a Washington hotel. Cole Tomas Allen, of Torrance, California, recently pleaded not guilty to charges that he attempted to kill Trump and remains in federal custody.

Following that scare, Secret Service officers shot a suspect they said had fired at officers near the Washington Monument, also near the White House. Michael Marx, 45, of Midland, Texas, was charged in a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in connection with the May 4 shooting. A teenage bystander was wounded in that incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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