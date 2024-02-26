Local

MassDOT: Lengthy delays expected on I-95 in Waltham for pothole repair work

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff

WALTHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts Transportation officials say commuters should expect lengthy delays on Interstate 95 in Waltham while crews conduct pothole repair work.

The right two travel lanes on I-95 southbound at Exit 41 are closed through Monday evening commute as, MassDOT officials say, crews are conducting bridge deck repairs.

The center two lanes along I-95 were closed to traffic around noon Monday as crews worked on pothole repairs in Weston.

