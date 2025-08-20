Pregnant teen’s death sheds light on increased domestic violence risk

BOSTON — Kylee Monteiro’s disappearance and death, allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend, highlights an unsettling truth for many women in unstable and abusive relationships: pregnancy can increase the risk for violence.

Gregory Groom, 22, was charged Wednesday with Monteiro’s death after authorities recovered human remains on a property in Rehoboth. Monteiro was 18 and approximately 11 weeks pregnant when she disappeared following a cryptic text to her sister.

“This case has some hallmark signs of a domestic violence homicide,” says Vermont Law School professor Margo Lindauer, who advocates for survivors of domestic violence. “The fact that she shared that she was fearful in a text message to her sister shows that there was a concern about serious physical harm.”

It’s common for a mother-to-be’s focus to shift to the health and safety of her baby, Lindauer says. But this can also exacerbate tensions with an abusive partner.

“When someone becomes pregnant… frequently their attention goes towards protecting their fetus and sometimes away from their abusive partner,” Lindauer told Boston 25 News. “The abusive partner might feel threatened that they no longer have the same level of power over the other person in the relationship.”

Some of the most lethal domestic violence cases involve women who are pregnant, Lindauer says. In certain instances, Massachusetts laws allow for prosecution if a fetus dies during an act of violence against the mother. In 2023, the state’s Supreme Judicial Court upheld a double murder conviction against a man who stabbed and killed a pregnant woman who was nine months pregnant.

There are resources to help. The National Domestic Abuse hotline is 800-799-SAFE (7233) and is staffed 24 hours a day. The hotline also has an online chat or text option.

“Information is power,” Lindauer says. “Giving everyone information on resources and the hallmark signs of domestic violence is what we need to do.”

In the Boston area, Casa Myrna and Stone House offer support and shelter to women and mothers seeking safety. Additional resources can also be found through the Domestic Violence Hotline, including information on legal help, financial aid, and area shelters under the “Get Help” tab.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group