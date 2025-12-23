‘Praying for a miracle’: Family demands answers after woman collapses at nightclub

BOSTON — A woman collapsed at a Boston nightclub Saturday, and now her family is demanding answers from the club for what they say was a lack of help, as this woman fights for her life in the hospital.

“I’m just praying for a miracle to happen, everything just start reversing and bringing my sister back,” said Angelica Morales, the victim’s sister.

Morales says her sister, Anastacia, is on life support at Tufts Medical Center after collapsing at Icon Saturday.

They were out celebrating Angelica’s birthday.

“My sister was falling, so I grabbed her so her head wouldn’t hit the floor and then I just started panicking,” said Morales.

Morales and her friends tried to get the DJ to stop the music while her sister laid unconscious on the dance floor.

She says the DJ did turn the music off for a minute or two but then turned it back on as they scrambled to get help for Anastacia.

“Some people cared and some people didn’t, it was just so like demonic too when that music came back on everybody just not caring, I’m screaming trying to overpower the music and I just couldn’t,” said Morales.

She says when no one at the club would help, they flagged down a Boston police officer outside.

Boston police confirm they responded to this medical emergency inside Icon around 12:30 AM Sunday, where they found the victim “completely unresponsive, eyes fixed, and pulseless.”

According to the police report, a cashier at the club, who was also an EMT, performed CPR.

But police say the crowd wouldn’t give first responders a viable workspace, so they ordered the club to shut down early while Anastacia was taken to the hospital.

“The whole thing is negligence,” said Morales.

Anastacia, who’s 27, is a mom of two with a six-month-old baby girl and 9-year-old son waiting for her back home.

Her sister says she has a heart condition and likely suffered cardiac arrest inside the club.

Now, she’s demanding answers from Icon on why more wasn’t done to help her sister.

“I just want to get justice for her,” said Morales.

Boston 25 News reached out to Icon multiple times about this incident, but hasn’t heard back yet.

Anastacia’s family is also asking anyone who was there Saturday night for video, as they try to piece everything together.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

