Powerful fall nor’easter leaves trail of damage across Massachusetts

DRACUT, Mass. — A powerful nor’easter that battered Massachusetts over the weekend left a mess of downed trees, damaged homes, and ongoing cleanup efforts across the state.

Residents spent Monday assessing the damage as rain continued to fall and crews worked to remove fallen trees and branches brought down by strong winds and saturated ground.

In Dracut, one family woke up to significant damage after a large tree crashed onto their home during the storm.

Photos shared with Boston 25 News show massive branches resting on the roof of a home on Passaconaway Drive. The tree struck both the front and rear portions of the house, with one branch punching through the ceiling. Officials said the tree pierced the roof in two separate locations.

0 of 4 Tree falls on top of Dracut home, piercing the roof in two places Tree falls on top of Dracut home, piercing the roof in two places Tree falls on top of Dracut home, piercing the roof in two places Tree falls on top of Dracut home, piercing the roof in two places

Despite the damage, the homeowner said firefighters and a building inspector responded Sunday night and determined the house was safe to occupy.

The tree remained on the home Monday morning, but the homeowner said a tree service company was expected to arrive to begin removal.

The incident is just one example of the damage left behind by the slow-moving nor’easter, which continues to bring rain, gusty winds, and coastal flooding concerns to parts of Massachusetts.

Forecasters say while the strongest winds have diminished, additional gusts and heavy rain could still cause isolated problems through Monday night before conditions gradually improve on Tuesday.

As cleanup efforts ramp up across the region, residents are urged to use caution around fallen trees, downed branches, and any storm-damaged property.

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