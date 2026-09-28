DRACUT, Mass. — A homeowner of a Dracut residence captured photos of a tree that toppled onto the roof of his home.

Ronald Meltzer says that a nearby tree fell onto the roof of his Passaconaway Drive residence during the storm on Sunday.

Pictures shared to us show the damage done by the large tree.

0 of 4 Tree falls on top of Dracut home, piercing the roof in two places Tree falls on top of Dracut home, piercing the roof in two places Tree falls on top of Dracut home, piercing the roof in two places Tree falls on top of Dracut home, piercing the roof in two places

Meltzer says that the fire department and building inspector were dispatched to his home, and they told him it was safe to remain in his home.

Meltzer added that a company is coming with a crane tomorrow morning to remove the tree.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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