Storm leaves damage, debris behind in Humarock

HUMAROCK, Mass. — As the worst of the wind and rain moved out of Humarock Sunday, residents began taking stock of the damage left behind by the storm.

Large amounts of sand and rocks washed onto Central Avenue, slowing traffic as drivers carefully made their way through the area. Homeowners are now preparing to assess any damage to their properties once conditions improve.

One viewer shared a video showing a concrete seawall that crumbled and pulled away from a nearby home during the storm.

Longtime resident Nancy Justason said people living along the peninsula understand the risks that come with coastal storms, but residents were thankful they had time to prepare.

“It rocked us and the house to sleep literally,” Justason said. “It’s a peninsula, it’s beautiful, but it is what it is. It’s Mother Nature. It’s half heaven, half heartache.”

Despite the rough conditions, there have not been many reported power outages in the area. However, forecasters say the storm is expected to linger for another day before finally moving out.

Once the weather clears, residents will begin the cleanup process and continue evaluating the full extent of the storm’s impact on the coastal community.

Residents are urged to use caution around damaged seawalls, flooded roads, and debris-covered streets as cleanup efforts get underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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