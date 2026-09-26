Weather Alert: Weekend nor’easter

OVERVIEW OF THE WASHOUT

Rain is here to stay. Although you’ll notice some lulls this morning, showers will ramp up midday and afternoon with more embedded heavier, steadier spells of rain. Simply stated, the next three days will be a washout.

Rain could actually peak overnight with 1-3″ falling in just that timeframe. Average rainfall in eastern and central MA is expected to range from 3-6″ when the nor’easter finally pulls away Tuesday morning. That a lot of rain, but it’s falling over an extended period which will help minimize the risk for widespread street, stream, and river flooding.

The combination of astronomical high tides, storm surge around 2 feet, and high surf will produce minor coastal flooding today and tomorrow.

WIND DAMAGE POSSIBLE

A High Wind Warning is in effect along the coast, Cape and Islands through 8AM Sunday, where gusts 50-60 mph will continue. Inland areas are under a Wind Advisory for gusts 40-50 mph possible. That strength wind is capable of producing tree damage, especially with full leaves still attached. Power outages are possible.

ROUGH SURF & COASTAL FLOODING

The persistent onshore wind will also create problems along the coast.

A High Surf Advisory continues through 8PM Sunday, with waves of 6 to 13 feet expected. Rough surf and pounding waves could lead to beach erosion, especially in vulnerable areas.

A Coastal Flood Warning is also in effect through 8PM Sunday along the coast, Cape and Islands. Coastal flooding and splashover will be possible around high tide, which is closer to midnight/noon Saturday.

SLOW IMPROVEMENTS

There’s no way around it: this will be a dreary, wet and windy weekend.

Temperatures will stay on the cool side, generally in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The storm lingers into Monday but it will start to weaken and move away from New England. Rain will taper during the afternoon, with winds gradually easing as well.

We’ll see some more improvements Tuesday before a much bigger change arrives Wednesday, when sunshine returns and temperatures climb back into the 70s.

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