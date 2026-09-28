Mass. nor’easter futurecast: Flooding rain, strong winds linger. See when improvements arrive

DEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts residents are not out of the woods yet as a slow-moving nor’easter continues to impact the region through late Monday night, bringing additional heavy rain, flooding concerns, and lingering gusty winds.

While the strongest wind gusts have already moved through much of the state, forecasters say residents should remain alert for localized flooding, isolated power outages, and coastal impacts as the storm slowly exits New England.

How much more rain is expected?

Rain will continue through Monday evening, making for a wet start to the workweek across Massachusetts.

Most communities can expect around an additional inch of rainfall before the storm departs, with some locations potentially seeing higher totals where heavier downpours repeatedly move through.

Here's the rainfall since Friday. Monday is day 4 of this 4 day #noreaster . Expect another 0.5-1.5" rainfall in southern New England today@boston25 pic.twitter.com/mx2jEV7Psh — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 28, 2026

A Flood Watch remains in effect through Monday night as forecasters monitor the potential for:

Flooded roadways

Poor drainage flooding

Swollen streams and small rivers

Ponding water during heavier downpours

Showers are expected to gradually taper off by sunrise Tuesday.

Coastal flooding remains a concern

Communities along the Massachusetts coastline continue to face the threat of minor coastal flooding.

A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect through Monday night, with up to a half-foot of inundation possible in low-lying and vulnerable areas during high tide cycles.

Residents in flood-prone coastal neighborhoods are urged to use caution and monitor local conditions.

Wind threat not over yet

Although the worst of the wind has passed, additional gusts over 40 mph remain possible through Monday.

Saturated ground and trees still carrying full foliage increase the risk of downed branches and isolated power outages.

Wind gusts are expected to ease somewhat, generally ranging between 20 and 35 mph through Monday before gradually diminishing.

When will conditions improve?

Monday will remain unsettled with periods of rain, breezy conditions, and lingering coastal impacts. However, conditions should slowly improve throughout the day as the nor’easter begins pulling away from southern New England.

By Tuesday, only an isolated early morning shower is expected before drier weather arrives.

The weather pattern improves significantly by midweek, with increasing sunshine and temperatures climbing back into the 70s across Massachusetts through the end of the week.

For now, residents should prepare for one more day of stormy weather before a much calmer, warmer stretch returns.

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