Brockton residents evacuate homes, pump out basements after nor’easter flooding

BROCKTON, Mass. — Residents in parts of Brockton are cleaning up after a powerful nor’easter flooded streets, stranded vehicles, and sent water pouring into homes.

On Park Road, resident Melissa Rodriguez said she was forced to evacuate with her disabled husband and son as water continued rising around their home.

“I was extremely in fear because the water just keeps on going up,” Rodriguez told Boston 25 News.

Rodriguez said the flooding effectively cut her home off from the surrounding neighborhood.

“I was living on an island, that’s the only way I can explain it,” she said. “I was at least a foot, a foot and a half just surrounding the house.”

Speaking with Boston 25 from a hotel room, Rodriguez said feet of water remained in her basement after her sump pump alarm alerted the family to water coming inside.

“The alarm started going off, alerting us that there was water coming in, so we quickly rushed downstairs to see the water just piling in from the sides and bottom of flooring, the cement,” she said.

Flooding also created problems for drivers.

Nearby Belmont Street remained underwater late Sunday night. While some drivers attempted to navigate the flooded roadway, at least one vehicle was left abandoned in an intersection after becoming stuck in the water.

Around the neighborhood, residents could be seen pumping water from flooded basements and beginning the cleanup process.

Rodriguez said she is now concerned that her furnace and water heater, which were previously damaged during another flood, may have been destroyed again.

“I feel so sorry for them,” one neighbor said while surveying the damage.

For residents forced from their homes and others beginning what could be an extensive cleanup, the impacts from the nor’easter are far from over.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group