Powerball ticket sold in Mass. wins smaller prize in Wednesday’s drawing as jackpot nears $1 billion

BOSTON — There was no winner of Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one ticket sold in Massachusetts hit for a smaller prize.

The numbers from the game’s latest drawing were 9-12-22-41-61, and the red Powerball was 25.

Locally, one person woke up $50,000 richer thanks to a Powerball ticket that was sold at Centre Liquors in Jamaica Plain, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Saturday’s upcoming drawing will be the 39th since a $204.5 million jackpot was last won on a ticket sold in California in May.

The game’s next jackpot is estimated to be worth about $950 million, with a cash option of $428.9 million.

Powerball drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Each Powerball play costs $2.

