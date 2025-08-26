Powerball ticket sold in Mass. wins smaller prize as game’s Jackpot jumps to $815M

TAUNTON, Mass. — There was no winner of Monday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one ticket sold in Massachusetts hit for a smaller prize.

The numbers from the game’s latest drawing were 16-19-34-37-64 and Powerball 22. It had a 3x Power Play.

Locally, one person woke up $50,000 richer thanks to a Powerball ticket sold at the Home Plate Bay Street Grill in Taunton, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Wednesday’s drawing will be the 38th since a $204.5 million jackpot was last won on a ticket sold in California in May.

The estimated jackpot will mark the seventh-largest prize in the game’s history.

Powerball drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Each Powerball play costs $2.

