Powerball ticket sold in Mass. wins smaller prize as game’s Jackpot jumps to $815M

TAUNTON, Mass. — There was no winner of Monday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one ticket sold in Massachusetts hit for a smaller prize.
The numbers from the game’s latest drawing were 16-19-34-37-64 and Powerball 22. It had a 3x Power Play.
Locally, one person woke up $50,000 richer thanks to a Powerball ticket sold at the Home Plate Bay Street Grill in Taunton, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.
Wednesday’s drawing will be the 38th since a $204.5 million jackpot was last won on a ticket sold in California in May.
The estimated jackpot will mark the seventh-largest prize in the game’s history.
Powerball drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.
Each Powerball play costs $2.
