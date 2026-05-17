Three people seriously hurt after ATV crash in Rochester, NH

ROCHESTER, NH — Three people were seriously hurt following an ATV crash on a recreational trail in Rochester, New Hampshire, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, when Lucas Goulet, 20, of Lebanon, Maine, was operating an ATV when it struck a closed gate, injuring himself and passengers Naven Case, 23, of Cape Neddick, Maine, and Corbin Hopkins, 20, of Lebanon, Maine.

Authorities responded to the scene, including the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department, and Frisbie EMS.

None of the occupants of the ATV was wearing safety equipment.

“New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind everyone to use caution when operating OHRVs and to always wear appropriate safety equipment such as helmets and eye protection,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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