Potential venue change to be discussed in trial of Duxbury mom accused of killing her 3 children

DUXBURY, Mass. — A Duxbury mother, accused of killing her three children inside their home before attempting to take her own life, wants her trial moved to from Plymouth to Boston.

In a motion filed by her attorney, Lindsay Clancy is hoping to move her jury trial, set for Feb. 9, 2026, to Suffolk County.

The potential venue change will be discussed next week.

Clancy’s legal team is also looking to push her trial back from early February to mid-May.

The defense in the high-profile Plymouth County case cites the “intensity and ongoing media scrutiny” surrounding the case and argues Clancy will only receive an unbiased jury if the murder trial is moved to Boston.

Investigators say she killed her children and then jumped out of a window in an attempt to take her own life.

Clancy is charged with three counts of murder and strangulation in the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, her 3-year-old son, Dawson, and her 8-month-old baby, Callan.

Prosecutors say Clancy used exercise bands to strangle her kids before jumping out of a window in a suicide attempt. Court documents also revealed that Clancy used her cell phone and her journal to document her mental state and her feelings about her children, in addition to keeping track of her medications and researching ways to kill.

Clancy is currently being held at Tewksbury State Hospital and has pleaded not guilty.

