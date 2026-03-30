POST Commission suspends certification of Plymouth police officer accused of aggravated child rape

BOSTON — The Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission has suspended the law enforcement license of a Plymouth police officer accused of aggravated child rape and statutory rape.

Officer Samantha Pelrine, 31, and her husband, Daniel Forand, 37, are facing multiple child rape charges stemming from a child sex crime investigation, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said.

In its suspension order on Friday, the Commission said it received “sufficient evidence” to suspend Pelrine’s license following an investigation.

She is ordered to immediately surrender any agency-issued credentials and equipment, including his gun, badge, cruiser, uniform, and use-of-force instruments until the POST Commission makes a final ruling.

Pelrine is charged with three counts of aggravated rape of a child and one count of statutory rape, Cruz said Thursday.

Plymouth police officer Samantha Pelrine Plymouth police officer Samantha Pelrine, 31, and her husband Daniel Forand, leave court with their attorney, Joseph Krowski, left, on March 26, 2026. (Boston 25)

She was placed on leave from her police job on March 17 after state police notified Plymouth police of an active criminal investigation.

Pelrine’s duty status is currently under review, Plymouth’s police department said Thursday.

Forand is charged with six counts of indecent assault and battery, 12 counts of aggravated rape of a child, and one count each of assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Plymouth Police Officer Samantha Pelrine Officer on leave pending the outcome of a criminal investigation (Plymouth Police Department)

Both pleaded not guilty to the charges and were released on bail following their arraignments in Plymouth District Court on Thursday.

Conditions for their release are that Pelrine and Forand have no contact with the victim, have no contact with children under the age of 18, surrender all firearms, remain in Massachusetts, and surrender their passports.

The couple is due back in court on June 8.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group