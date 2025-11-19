Popular restaurant at Foxwoods Resort Casino closed after blaze that left firefighters hospitalized

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. — A popular restaurant at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut has been temporarily closed to guests after a blaze on Tuesday night that left three firefighters hospitalized, officials said.

The fire broke out at David Burke Prime steakhouse in the Grand Pequot Tower, prompting a massive emergency response and evacuations, according to the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation.

Crews secured the impacted areas from guests and workers as they battled the fire.

In an update on Wednesday morning, officials announced that the Grand Pequot Tower was safe and secure, and that the Fox Tower, Great Cedar, and Rainmaker sections of the casino had also resumed normal operations.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation did warn that David Burke would be closed until further notice due to the fire, and that a “limited number” of nearby restaurants might experience delayed openings.

The three firefighters transported from the scene have since been treated and released.

“We would like to thank our neighboring fire and police departments for their partnership and swift response in protecting the safety of our guests and team members,” the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Fire Department said in a statement.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

