3 firefighters hospitalized after restaurant fire at Foxwoods Resort Casino

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. — Three firefighters were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a popular restaurant at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut late Tuesday night, officials said.

A fire at David Burke Prime steakhouse in the Grand Pequot Tower prompted a massive emergency response and evacuations, according to the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation.

Crews secured the impacted areas from guests as they battled the fire.

In an update on Wednesday morning, officials announced that the Grand Pequot Tower was safe and secure, and that the Fox Tower, Great Cedar, and Rainmaker sections of the casino had also resumed normal operations.

The three firefighters transported from the scene have since been treated and released.

“We would like to thank our neighboring fire and police departments for their partnership and swift response in protecting the safety of our guests and team members,” the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Fire Department said in a statement.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

