Popular artist drops out of Boston Calling due to ‘unexpected medical circumstance’

BOSTON — A hit-making rap group won’t be performing at this weekend’s Boston Calling music festival due to an “unexpected medical circumstance,” event organizers announced Friday.

TLC, known for their hits including “No Scrubs,” “Waterfalls,” and “Creep,” have been pulled from the festival lineup.

“Due to an unexpected medical circumstance, TLC will no longer be able to perform at Boston Calling tonight,” a post on X read.

Boston Calling urged festivalgoers to stay tuned for schedule updates on social media and through the event’s official app.

Other artists scheduled to perform on Friday are as follows:

Bebe Stockwell

Holy Roller

Dalton & The Sheriffs

Wilderado

Max McNown

Sheryl Crow

Megan Moroney

Luke Combs (headlining on the festival’s Green stage)

Kyle Dion

Infinity Song

Thee Sacred Souls

Mike.

T-Pain

Battlemode

Future Teens

Megan From Work

Latrell James

Tiril Jackson

Devon Gates & Friends

Su Yavuz

Fall Out Boy and Dave Matthews Band are the other headlining bands set to perform at the three-day event over Memorial Day Weekend.

Boston Calling redesigned the stage areas for this edition of the festival to improve crowd flow and ease congestion, making it easier for attendees to move between performances.

Additional water stations will also be strategically placed throughout the grounds to ensure hydration is easily accessible for everyone. An on-site indoor arena will also be open to provide a spacious, temperature-controlled space to regroup and recharge.

