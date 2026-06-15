Community honors Walpole’s beloved resource dog Rebel after tragic death

WALPOLE, Mass. — Community members, police officers, students, and families gathered Monday to honor Rebel, the Walpole Police Department’s first community resource dog, following her death in a tragic accident at the police station last week.

A procession made its way through the area to celebrate the life and legacy of the English golden retriever, who spent eight years serving alongside Walpole School Resource Officer Tom Hart.

The tribute highlighted the profound impact Rebel had not only on the police department but throughout the Walpole community. Residents lined the route, while officers stood outside police headquarters to pay their respects to the beloved dog.

Many community members shared memories of Rebel’s visits to local schools, where she provided comfort and emotional support to students.

“Rebel always showed up to our school, and it was really fun,” one student said.

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Another young community member added, “It makes me feel like everyone cares, and Rebel was so important to everyone in Walpole.”

The procession traveled from Tufts Veterinary Hospital, where Rebel was taken for treatment following the accident, to the Final Gift Pet Memorial Center in Middleboro.

“Rebel was the first community resource dog in the school system,” said Aisylynn Rodeghiero of Norfolk. “It means more than people understand.”

Rebel was the first dog in the Golden Opportunities for Independence Community Resource Dog Program, which trains English golden retrievers to provide emotional support in schools and communities.

The large turnout for Monday’s procession served as a powerful reminder of the comfort, connection, and support Rebel brought to countless people throughout her years of service.

Walpole officials have said Rebel’s legacy will continue to be felt throughout the community she served.

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