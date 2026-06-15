Pentagon releases new UFO files, including videos of mysterious objects in Northeast

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Pentagon has released a new batch of UFO-related documents, including more than 70 newly declassified files and several videos showing unexplained objects in the sky.

Four of the newly released videos, recorded between 2021 and 2025, show glowing orbs moving through the air. According to witnesses, some of the objects appeared to be flying in formation.

Officials say all of the incidents captured in the new videos occurred within roughly 25 miles of each other somewhere in the northeastern United States. The exact location, however, has not been disclosed.

The U.S. Department of War says the newly released materials are part of an ongoing effort to better understand what it calls “unidentified anomalous phenomena,” or UAPs.

Some experts say the stakes are high.

“If we end up concluding it’s not human-made and from some extraterrestrial origin, that would be the biggest discovery ever made by humanity,” Avi Loeb, a Harvard theoretical physicist, said in reaction to the release.

Despite the dramatic footage, officials have not drawn any conclusions about the origin of the objects.

The Department of War says more videos and documents are expected to be released to the public.

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