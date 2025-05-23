Boston Calling 2025 safety, weather protocols in place ahead of the star-studded lineup this weekend

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Boston Calling 2025 is here, rain or shine!

Artists like Luke Combs and Fall Out Boy are set to hit center stage, but with the rain forecasted ahead they are taking safety measures seriously.

Boston Calling is actively monitoring the weather. Protocols are in place to protect not only those attending but also staff, festival grounds, equipment, and staging.

Here’s what those headed here this weekend need to know:

All fans are subject to a full and complete airport-style search prior to the event. This may include a full-body pat-down and screening.

Boston Calling says it’s important to stay vigilant; if you see something, say something.

Using the buddy system is key.

They also encourage you to have an emergency contact just to be safe.

Boston Calling says they are working with local officials to ensure everyone’s safety.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

