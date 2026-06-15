Two sisters killed in overnight fire in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Two people have died after being pulled from a burning home in Bellingham early Monday morning.

According to the Fire Chief, around 12:40 a.m., crews received multiple 911 calls about a house fire on Temi Road, in a neighborhood off Route 126 in Bellingham.

Upon arrival, the house was engulfed and had heavy flames coming from the back of the home and through the roof.

There were reports of two victims trapped inside, and firefighters ran in to try to find them.

“The second company made an aggressive attack through the front door. They were aggressively searching,” said Bellingham Fire Chief Bill Miller. Two female victims were removed from the home. Subsequently, both female victims have passed away.”

Since the chief described how intense the flames were, we asked if he thought the fire had been burning for a while before someone called 911.

“With the amount of fire that was here when I arrived, I would say yes, it had been burning for a while,” said Chief Miller. “By the time it broke free and broke out from the house, and a neighbor saw it, it probably had been burning for a while.”

Investigators are looking into whether there were working smoke detectors in the home.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is working with Bellingham Fire on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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