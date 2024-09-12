Popular gourmet cookie chain opening 2 new locations in Massachusetts

BOSTON — A popular New York-based gourmet cookie chain is preparing to open two new locations in Massachusetts.

Chip City will be opening its third Massachusetts location in Harvard Square in Cambridge and its fourth location on Newbury Street.

The cookie chain’s menu rotates more than forty unique flavors yearly such as Peanut Butter & Jelly, the Everything Cookie, Oatmeal Apple Pie, Blueberry Cheesecake, S’Mores, Lemon Berry, and the Cannoli Cookie.

The menu also changes each week to offer classic flavors, seasonal varieties and always offers dairy-free options.

This year the chain successfully rolled out imaginative desserts such as the Chocolate Cupcake Cookie, Frootie Crunch, and most recently, debuted their Thin Chips and Chip Crookies.

The Harvard Square location will open on September 13th and the Newbury Street location will open its doors on September 27. The first 100 customers will receive a free cookie.

