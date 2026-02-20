Police warn public of planned ‘mall takeover’ at South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Police in Braintree say they are increasing staffing and coordinating with regional law enforcement after learning of a possible “mall takeover” at the busy South Shore Plaza on Friday night.

A post circulating online advertises the planned gathering at 7 p.m., prompting concerns because similar events elsewhere have drawn large, unruly crowds.

“Our primary concern upon learning of this post was public safety,” the Braintree Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. “We owe it to the visitors, employees, business owners, and the residents of Braintree to ensure that public safety is paramount.”

Police said they have developed a plan to prevent or minimize any potential risks and will have additional resources in place.

“Being prepared and having a proactive plan in place is essential to preventing and minimizing potential risks,” the department added. “In response, we have coordinated staffing, developed a comprehensive operational plan, and are working closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure we have the appropriate resources in place.”

In previous takeover-style incidents, crowds have swarmed major intersections and parking lots with cars, dirt bikes, and motorcycles, creating dangerous situations.

In October 2025, two people were arrested in Boston during a destructive takeover after a crowd set fire to a Boston police cruiser.

Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree has also cautioned students, telling them they are prohibited from attending the event and may face disciplinary consequences if they do.

Police have not said whether they expect the event to materialize, but emphasized they are prepared.

“We will continue to monitor information related to events of this nature and respond accordingly to protect our community,” the department said.

