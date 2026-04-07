Mass. hospital diverts ambulances, cancels services after being hit by cybersecurity incident

BROCKTON, Mass. — A hospital on the South Shore of Massachusetts is diverting ambulances and canceling some treatments and procedures following what it’s calling a cybersecurity incident.

The emergency room at Brockton Hospital at 680 Centre Street remains open, as do some inpatient services, but other services are being canceled as Signature Healthcare works through the incident.

Signature Healthcare detected suspicious activity within a portion of its network on Monday that affected certain information systems.

Signature Healthcare activated its incident response protocols and, as a result, some patient services are impacted.

Here is what is still operating as normal:

Inpatient services

Walk-in emergency services

Surgeries and procedures

Urgent care and physician practices are open

Here is what is affected:

Ambulance traffic is being diverted to other facilities

Chemotherapy infusion services are canceled for Tuesday

Signature’s Brockton and East Bridgewater pharmacies are closed

Signature Healthcare also said patients could experience some delays as they continue to work through the incident.

Signature Healthcare is working with outside resources to investigate and restore operations as quickly as possible.

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