‘Zero tolerance for this’: Governor Healey announces crackdown on street takeovers and car meetups

BOSTON — It was a busy Saturday night on Route 95 near Foxboro, as State Police stepped up traffic enforcement as they sought to stop car meetups and street takeovers.

This comes after a recent takeover in Boston’s South End saw a Boston Police cruiser set alight with fireworks.

Other street closings in Brockton, Fall River, Middleboro, and Randolph also caused problems.

At the State House on Thursday, Governor Maura Healey said on Saturday night alone, law enforcement issued more than 200 citations, 74 warnings, and 20 criminal summonses.

Seven people were arrested and 15 vehicles were towed.

As a result, the governor said, there were no street takeovers last weekend in Massachusetts.

“We got zero tolerance for this stuff. Zero tolerance,” Governor Healey said. It’s illegal, it’s wrong. It interferes with people’s quality of life.”

Car meetups and street takeovers, authorities say, are organized on social media.

And as word gets out, more and more people join.

State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble says things can quickly spiral out of control

“We see these excessive speeds. We see consistently these vehicles traveling in excess of 100, 110 miles an hour. And then, when they come together, that mentality of lawlessness seems to take over and that drives some of the chaos,” Col. Noble said.

Governor Healey also announced she is making available 14 million dollars in safety grants to 210 local cities and towns to help step up enforcement across the state.

“Every resident of our state deserves to live in a community with a high quality of life and where public safety is assured,” the governor said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

