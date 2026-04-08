25 Investigates: Lowell police release heavily redacted records about former officer

LOWELL, Mass. — A 25 Investigates push for transparency regarding former Lowell Police Officer Dylan DaSilva took another twist this week as the department released twenty pages of internal documents that contain more redactions than legible text.

While Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s office ordered the release of all records requested by 25 Investigates except body camera video in late March, the documents were turned over with more than 120 redactions and entire paragraphs blacked out.

The portions of the file that remain legible confirm that an internal probe sustained several serious misconduct allegations against DaSilva. Investigators determined that DaSilva violated department policies regarding preliminary investigations, the use of official positions, and the use of cellular phones.

Specifically, an internal affairs report notes that DaSilva acted as a primary investigator during a call for service on September 26, 2025, but failed to file a required report despite interviewing involved parties. The department concluded that DaSilva’s conduct brought the force into disrepute and impaired the efficiency of the department.

Despite the official sustained findings, significant questions remain because the redactions hide the circumstances surrounding DaSilva’s conduct and even some of the specific policies he was accused of violating.

Justin Silverman, an attorney with the New England First Amendment Coalition, noted that much of the information was originally withheld based on privacy interests, but the current redactions now appear to cover basic information regarding the officer’s conduct.

The department cited three legal exemptions for the blackouts, including one that mandates the confidentiality of reports related to sexual assault and domestic violence, though DaSilva has not been charged with any such crimes.

Sources allege that the misconduct stems from a mental health call where DaSilva first met a 17-year-old girl, leading to “ongoing communication” and the discovery of text messages concerning sexual activity on the girl’s phone.

While the department’s internal report mentions that the teenage girl disclosed communication with DaSilva dating back to late August 2025, the heavy-handed redactions continue to block a full public accounting of their interactions and how the department handled the scandal.

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