At least four Massachusetts areas targeted by large groups taking over streets

ROXBURY, Mass. — Two teens police say are connected to a large-scale vehicle takeover in Boston over the weekend faced a judge Monday.

Julian Bowers, 18, and William Cantwell, 19, both of Rhode Island, are slated to be arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court on charges including assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and malicious destruction of property, according to the Boston Police Department.

The incident, which unfolded around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Tremont Street in the city’s South End section, involved a crowd of more than 100 people.

Boston police say the group threw fireworks, traffic cones, poles, and other objects at cruisers during the “large-scale vehicle takeover.”

“It was crazy. There was fire everywhere, there were cop cars for probably a mile down,” said Laila Dellorso, who lives nearby.

Witness Simran Nalhatra described the scene as loud and frightening, with one calling it “like a riot.”

Bowers and Cantwell were in court Monday afternoon. Prosecutors requested $20,000 bail for Cantwell and $15,000 bail for Bowers. The judge set $1,000 bail for Cantwell and $500 for Bowers. The amount was higher for Cantwell as police claim he had marijuana on him.

“These takeover events are dangerous, intolerable assaults on our police officers and our neighborhoods,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “We and our law enforcement partners will do all we can to identify and hold accountable anyone involved. No one should think they can jeopardize public safety in such a brazen manner without consequences.”

Bowers and Cantwell are due back in court November 5th for a pre-trial hearing. Authorities shared that similar, but less violent incidents occurred in Dedham, Middleborough and Randolph late Saturday or Early Sunday morning.

Mass State Police said about 50 cars gathered just off 495 near Main St. and W. Grove St around 11:45pm Saturday. Troopers say some cars had stolen plates and one of the drivers tried to hit a police officer.

Troopers chased the drivers towards Rhode Island and stopped before crossing the border. Rhode Island police eventually lost sight of the cars.

Boston 25 asked investigating authorities if all of these incidents were connected, but none have confirmed that.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group