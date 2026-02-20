Police warn public of 2nd planned ‘takeover’ at Northshore Mall

PEABODY, Mass. — Police in Peabody issued a warning to the public on Friday morning about a planned “takeover” at the Northshore Mall, hours after authorities in Braintree sounded the alarm over a similar threat at South Shore Plaza.

The Peabody Police Department says it has become aware of an event advertising a “Northshore Mall takeover” at 3 p.m. Friday.

“Our primary concern is public safety, including visitors to the mall, employees, business owners, and the residents of Peabody. Events promoted in this manner can attract a large and unpredictable crowd,” the department warned.

The department added, “We are working closely with our local and state law enforcement partners to plan an appropriate response to prevent and minimize potential risks should such an event take place.”

The Peabody warning comes after the Braintree Police Department announced it was monitoring a post circulating online that advertised a “mall takeover” at South Shore Plaza at 7 p.m. Friday.

Braintree police said it too was increasing staffing and coordinating with regional law enforcement, noting that they have developed a plan to prevent or minimize any potential risks.

In previous takeover-style incidents, crowds have swarmed major intersections and parking lots with cars, dirt bikes, and motorcycles, creating dangerous situations.

In October 2025, two people were arrested in Boston during a destructive takeover after a crowd set fire to a Boston police cruiser.

Police in both cities have not said whether they expect the event to materialize, but emphasized they are prepared.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group