Police warn public of large bull on the loose near I-495 in Raynham

RAYNHAM, Mass. — Police are urging the public to be on the lookout for a large bull that is on the loose in the area of Interstate 495 in Raynham on Monday morning.

The bull broke free in the area of Elm and East streets, not far from the highway, according to the Raynham Police Department.

“Please avoid the area if possible,” the department wrote in a post on Facebook.

State police and Raynham police are working to assist the bull’s owner in capturing the strong bovine.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

